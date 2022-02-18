EastEnders killer Gray Atkins makes huge discovery

The following article contains discussion of physical and mental abuse that some readers may find upsetting.

Gray Atkins has made a dangerous new discovery about Whitney Dean and Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders.

The serial killer found out in Friday's episode (February 18) that the pair have aligned to take him down, in addition to finding out Kheerat had been sending trolling emails to him from 'Chantelle'.

In the episode, Gray was still raging in the aftermath of physically abusing his wife Chelsea as he warned her to be more careful in the future.

"Careful, it may get worse," he ominously demanded.

Kheerat was continuing his mind games by sending Gray some whiskey and another harassing email from his dead wife. When Whitney approached, Kheerat faked his disgust with her in order to keep Gray on side.

However, the pair realised how dire the situation was once Whitney spotted a bandage on Chelsea's hand. Kheerat was forced to reexamine whether his taunting may have fed into Chelsea being hurt.

Unfortunately, a clueless Karen Taylor observed Whitney and Kheerat solemnly holding hands in the Vic and later told Chelsea and Gray she'd seen the duo looking very much like a couple.

Karen unknowingly had helped Gray unravel that Kheerat must have been faking his friendship with the killer while truly working with Whitney to bring him down.

Gray also realised they must be behind the emails so he asked Kheerat to meet him the next day, clearly planning his revenge. The two will go face-to-face next week in a scene that will change both of their lives forever.

"It's the biggest scene I've done in my professional career and I am really proud to be a part of the closing pages of this story," Jaz Deol has said of the big showdown.

"It feels complete and honest. It's something I do believe that the audience will engage in."

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

