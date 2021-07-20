EastEnders' Karen explains worries over Bernadette surrogacy

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Karen Taylor has opened up about her true fears for daughter Bernadette in EastEnders' surrogacy storyline.

Until this week, Bernadette had been keeping it secret from her family that she'd agreed to carry a child for Rainie and Stuart Highway as a way to help the Taylor-Bakers out of their financial rut.

The truth finally came out in Monday's (July 19) episode when Karen and Keegan were both present as Bernadette took a pregnancy test confirming she is indeed expecting.

Tuesday's episode saw Bernadette confronting an angry Karen about the reality of the family's financial situation — if Bernie hadn't taken the Highways up on their offer, Karen and the family may have lost their home.

The conversation left Karen feeling extremely guilty, as she confided in Mitch about why she was truly most upset about the surrogacy situation.

Karen admitted she was deeply worried that Bernie wouldn't be able to cope with having to give away her baby to the Highways after her own tragic past.

Viewers will remember that Bernadette previously lost a baby when she became pregnant back in 2017.

"You wasn't there when she had her miscarriage. That girl was in a state," Karen explained to Mitch. "Her little heart was broken. Now, she thinks she can have one, and just give it away?

"People who become surrogates, it's a special kind of person. I couldn't do it now and I've had six of me own… It will rip her apart."

"And we'll be here," Mitch promised her.

Will Karen come around?

EastEnders continues this storyline on Thursday (July 22) on BBC One.

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

