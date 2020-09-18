EastEnders' Jessica Plummer offers support for domestic violence victims

From Digital Spy

The following article contains discussion of domestic violence that some readers may find upsetting.

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer has offered support for domestic violence victims after Friday's (September 18) tragic episode.

The domestic violence storyline that has seen Chantelle fear for her life reached a tragic conclusion on Friday night when Chantelle bravely told her abusive husband Gray that she was planning to leave.

The abuser then pushed his wife onto an open dishwasher and left her to die.

The actress took to Instagram following the unflinching episode to point any victims toward organisations that may help — and we have put the contact details throughout this article.

"My heart is bleeding for Chantelle, and it bleeds for the woman that is killed every 4 days at the hands of a current or ex partner," she wrote.



"So much research went into this story line, and I am so thankful to Women's Aid and Refuge for their support and the lifesaving work that they do.





"I hope off the back of our collaborative work, people will speak out when maybe otherwise would have stayed silent. Or a friend or family member will check in with someone they might be worried about.



"What Chantelle went through is happening day in day out and as we've seen, can go unnoticed."





Friday's episode was praised by viewers for bravely highlighting the danger of domestic violence, with viewers really impressed with the cinematic style in which it was shot.

EastEnders continues on Monday (September 21) at 8.05pm on BBC One.

We would encourage any readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story to contact Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) or Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk). The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text text LOVEIS to 22522.

