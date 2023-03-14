EastEnders' Jay Brown to give Lola's mum Emma an ultimatum in exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Jay Brown is set to give Lola Pearce's mum Emma Harding an ultimatum on EastEnders.

The character, played by Patsy Kensit, recently entered Albert Square as she tried to reconcile with Lola, who has a terminal brain tumour.

In new scenes airing next week, Lexi plans out Mother's Day with mum Lola, though an uninvited Emma decides to tag along.

Things get more heated as Emma continuously interferes, with Lexi eventually losing her temper over having to share Lola for the day. Emma quickly realises she has gone too far and offers to leave, though Lola suggests she heads back to the flat while she talks to Lexi.

Later back at home, an uncomfortable topic leads Emma to walk out, ruining Lola's hopes of a nice family evening. Worried that her mum has rejected her once again, Lola is left concerned by Emma's abrupt exit, leading an angry Jay to have a word with Emma.

Speaking to her privately in the car lot, he tells Lola's mum that she has a choice – either stick around or never return again.

What will she decide?

BBC

Kensit recently filmed her final scenes as Emma, sharing last month: "Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I've had working on @eastenders for being so kind and loving to me.

"Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EastEnders family," she added. "Costume, makeup, AD's, Ang at the help desk... Jamie and Danielle for making me laugh my arse off everyday. I love you both… Emma Barton... so so many people… A new adventure begins."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

