EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick praises co-star Jazzy Phoenix in Jay and Nadine story

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick has praised his new co-star Jazzy Phoenix for her work on Jay Brown's latest storyline.

Jazzy was recently introduced to the show for a stint as Nadine Keller, a sex worker who shares a resemblance with Jay's late wife Lola, who was played by Danielle Harold.

Jay has sought comfort by asking Nadine to be his non-sexual sleeping partner, but their dynamic takes an unexpected shift in upcoming episodes.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy at last week's Inside Soap Awards, Jamie said of the story: "It's good – I can't really say too much without giving too much away, but it's a good watch.

"Jazzy who came in to play [Nadine] is great. She was fantastic and she was really aware of Danielle's space. She was like: 'I don't want to be treading on anyone's toes!' But she was fantastic – shout-out to her.

"[The story is] good because it shows how these characters are dealing with the grief individually."

Some fans have developed a theory that Nadine is a figment of Jay's imagination, although this appears to have been ruled out by recent spoilers indicating that Callum Highway will soon start interacting with her.

Addressing the fun theory, Jamie joked: "I like that one, that's my favourite one! We'll go with that one because I like it – she is a figment of my imagination!"

EastEnders has confirmed that Jay will start taking ketamine next week after Nadine explains how she thinks it helps her.

This marks a dark new direction for Jay's ongoing grief storyline.

Jamie added: "It does go down a bit of a dark path but you kind of see how this has really affected him, which is the most important thing.

"We did this storyline – we had the funeral and then it went away from us for a little bit which was good. People were going: 'We've had all this, what's happening next?' We'll see what happens next."

