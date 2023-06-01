EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick pays tribute to Danielle Harold after exit

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has paid tribute to co-star Danielle Harold, who made her exit from the BBC soap this week.

Harold played Lola Pearce-Brown for the final time in last night’s (May 31) episode, with the character passing away after suffering from a brain tumour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Borthwick, who plays Lola's on-screen husband Jay, paid tribute to Harold with a sweet Instagram post, including a number of photos from their time on the show.

Related: EastEnders' Danny Walters hints at trouble for Sharon and Keanu

"Tonight we said goodbye to Lola and what a journey myself and @danielle_harold have been on," he began. "Working together for all these years has been the best! She really is a special one!

"Danielle has worked so incredibly hard delivering Lola's cancer storyline and deserves all her praise, as does the whole cast and team for their efforts! Gonna miss ya at work kid love ya [heart emoji]."

Harold, who played Lola since 2011 across two stints, recently spoke about the emotional final scenes for her character, paying tribute to executive producer Chris Clenshaw for his input on the storyline.

"I can't thank Chris enough. It's been the best exit and I can't thank him enough for the way it's been done," she said. "It wasn't just the exit, but Chris really did let me play out all of Lola's life as well, in the space of a very short time.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: EastEnders star Danielle Harold teases TV return after Lola exit

"Obviously, I've been on the show for so many years, but we'd never really dug into Lola at all over the years. To be able to find out her whole life in the space of this storyline has been pretty amazing.

"There have just been so many different things that I've always wondered about Lola as well, so to find it all out and work out all the answers, it's just been such a lovely journey."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Organisations including Brain Tumour Research , Macmillan Cancer Support and Stand Up to Cancer can provide help and support to those living with brain cancer and their loved ones.

You Might Also Like