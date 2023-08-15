EastEnders' Ian Beale to be left panicked over Cindy return decision

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Ian Beale will be left panicked over Cindy's return decision in EastEnders next week as she prepares to return to Walford to bring back their son Peter.

Next week Peter Beale is set to come back to the Square in an effort to connect with his sisters Anna and Gina, with Thomas Law taking over the role of Peter once more having appeared in a special episode back in June.

When Peter learns that he has siblings he knew nothing about after intercepting a text from Anna on Cindy's phone, he books a Eurostar immediately and returns to the Square.

In scenes set to air next week, after some encouragement from Freddie, Anna finally tells George, Gina and Elaine that she's got her mum's number. Snapping at Anna, George reveals that he's had her number all along but that clearly Cindy doesn't want to be found.

Later, Elaine speaks to George and Gina telling them that it's only natural for Anna to want to talk to her mum. Following their conversation, George and Gina both give Anna their blessing to make contact with Cindy.

Anna soon calls her mum and leaves a message telling her that she's in Walford and she misses her every day. However, when Anna doesn't receive any acknowledgment she sends her mum a critical text.

Meanwhile, back in France, Cindy tells Ian that she’s going to travel back to Walford to collect Peter.

Knowing that George and the girls are living on the Square, Ian convinces Cindy not to leave by insisting he'll make Peter come home. Is Ian right to be worried about their future as they all return to the Square?

