EastEnders' Gray to be visited by the police

EastEnders' Gray Atkins will be visited by the police tonight (September 25) as the investigation into Chantelle's death continues.

Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was killed by her abusive husband Gray in last Friday's harrowing scenes, but he's falsely claiming that her death was a tragic accident.

Despite Gray's lies, Kheerat Panesar is correctly suspicious that there was more to her fatal end than meets the eye.

Grief-stricken, Kheerat explained his concerns to Chantelle's dad Mitch in last night's episode, revealing that he thinks Gray could be responsible.

However, when Mitch relayed this to Karen, she was furious and questioned her ex on whether he'd thought Kheerat could have been involved instead.

Tonight's scenes will see the police pay Gray another visit, this time with brand new information, but what is it? And could justice finally prevail?

EastEnders airs these scenes tonight at 8.30pm on BBC One.

We would encourage any readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story to contact Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) or Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk). The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

