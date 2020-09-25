EastEnders' Gray and Mitch have a showdown over Chantelle's death

From Digital Spy

Gray Atkins and Mitch Baker had a showdown in the Queen Vic over Chantelle's death in EastEnders.

The abusive lawyer continued to cover his tracks in Friday's (September 25) episode when police showed up at the Atkins's to reveal that they were now looking into Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) because of Karen's suspicion.

While Gray stopped short of directly implicating Kheerat, he did reveal that his love rival was planning to run away with Chantelle in the weeks before her death. He later approached Kheerat offering to divert the police investigation if he would do the same.

"If you're hiding something, it's going to come out. And when it does, I'm going to be waiting," Kheerat warned.

Tensions ran high at the pub after Kheerat found out about the new police investigation, when he confided in Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) at the Vic about his suspicions.

"He did something Mitch. If I weren't 100%, I am now," Kheerat insisted.

However, they were interrupted by Karen (Lorraine Stanley) and Gray arriving at the pub, leading to a confrontation in front of a packed a Vic.

When Gray demanded to know whether his father-in-law suspected him of killing Chantelle, Mitch admitted: "Something happened that night. Something that you ain't telling us."

"She was the love of my life. So you tell me now, in front of all these people, do you think I killed my wife?" Gray shot back.

Mitch refused to answer the question, instead choosing to walk out of the pub as a furious Gray stared down Kheerat. Will Kheerat be able to prove that the evil Gray was responsible for Chantelle's death?

