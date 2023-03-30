EastEnders finally confirms Reiss Colwell's secret

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has finally revealed Reiss Colwell's secret – and it's a big one!

Fans have been suspicious of Dot Cotton's grand-nephew ever since he first showed up in Walford, ostensibly to help Sonia Fowler with her financial trouble and get rid of her lodger Jed.

Romance has since blossomed between Sonia and Reiss, but those suspecting he was too good to be true were proved right in Thursday's (March 30) episode.

Reiss seemed like the perfect partner as he helped Sonia come around to forgiving Rocky for his lies about having a secret wife, thus seeing that she would encourage Kathy Beale to give Rocky a second chance.

Later, Sonia was so impressed by the way Reiss cared for her that she invited him to go to Thailand so he could meet her daughter Bex.

Reiss appeared panicky as he came up with lots of excuses why he couldn't go, mentioning everything from tax season to playing organ in the church choir for Good Friday. Viewers soon learned the real reason why Reiss was reluctant to holiday with Sonia when he placed a mysterious call… asking to speak with his wife!

EastEnders actor Jonny Freeman recently addressed theories about his character, saying: "I think some people are still quite suspicious of Reiss and were quite suspicious of him with regards to the Jed storyline but equally, I guess it's a different type of relationship.

"It's a lot softer, which is the personality of Sonia and Reiss, so I think they're quite a good match."

It turns out fans were right to be "quite suspicious"...

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

