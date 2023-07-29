EastEnders exits confirmed for Shona McGarty and Lorraine Stanley

EastEnders fans had better prepare themselves for a Walford without both Whitney Dean and Karen Taylor.

Following a report from The Sun, a BBC spokesperson has now confirmed to Digital Spy that actress Shona McGarty has quit the role of Whitney after 15 eventful years on screen, while Lorraine Stanley's character Karen is being written out of the soap as bosses look to freshen up the cast.

"I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders," McGarty told The Sun on Sunday.

"I have loved my years in the show. I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships – and family – which will endure."

Her parting scenes will be broadcast in early 2024, with producers still deciding on a suitable exit storyline. Stanley is set to bow out at the end of this year.

The most recent storyline McGarty was involved in saw Whitney and Zach suffer the tragic loss of their daughter Peach, after doctors discovered she might not survive birth due to Edwards’ Syndrome.

Stanley, meanwhile, joined the cast in 2017. Her storylines have seen her grieve daughter Chantelle, who was a victim of domestic violence, and, more recently, clash with son Keanu's partner Sharon.

In some brighter news for the actress, she recently got engaged to her long-term partner Mark Perez.

Sharing a collage of the couple's photos together on Instagram, Stanley captioned it: "Almost 10 years with you, I can now call you my Fiancé! I can't wait to marry you Mark Perez, I love you and Nancy so much!!!!! Xxx us forever xxx new chapter #engaged #mylove #MrsPerez #love #marriage #weddingbells Xxxx #loveisintheair."

