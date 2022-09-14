EastEnders' Eve Unwin to grow suspicious of Suki murder secret

Josh Haigh
·2 min read

EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV.

In this week's episodes, Eve begins to grow suspicious of the events surrounding Suki's shocking murder secret.

In scenes that aired last month, Suki Panesar believed she had killed Ranveer Gulati as he was trying to assault her.

Ranveer's son Ravi (Aaron Thiara) arrived to find the aftermath, but sided with Suki and agreed to help her clean up the scene.

However, he turned out to still be alive.

As Ravi finished off his father for good, he then realised Suki had a hidden camera filming the entire brutal encounter.

Flash forward to now, and Kheerat begins to grow unhappy after seeing that Vinny and Ash are handing flyers out for Walford East's reopening.

Eve, aware something isn't quite right with Suki, encourages Kheerat to attend the opening.

However, later on, Eve overhears the ending of an argument between Ravi and Suki and encourages Suki to tell her what's wrong.

Eve and Stacey encourage Kheerat to attend the opening of Walford East, but he refuses.

Suki is anxious about explaining Kheerat and Ranveer's absence but as the launch party begins, she calms down when Eve enters with Vinny, Ash, Stacey and Kheerat.

When a family friend asks Kheerat about Ranveer, Suki panics but Ravi swoops in.

Opening up about joining EastEnders recently, Ravi actor Aaron Thiara told DS that he had been welcomed with "open arms".

"I think it's a bit cliché to say, but [the Panesar family cast members are] so amazing and they're so wonderful to work with, but it is," he said. "They've welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to bring a new dynamic to the family.

"They've allowed me to also be confident in bringing that dynamic with them and working with actors who are so willing to receive and then give back unselfishly. Without sounding too cheesy, it is very much like a family and I've been lucky to be a part of it."

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One, with some episodes airing on BBC Two during summer sporting events. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

