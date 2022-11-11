EastEnders confirms official details of Amy's self-harm storyline

Daniel Kilkelly
·4 min read

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has confirmed more details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline.

Show bosses have been working with charities on the emotional new plot, which began subtly last month when Amy appeared to be hiding something from her stepmum Denise Fox.

Next week's episodes will see the storyline become more prominent, as Amy continues to struggle following her recent split from Denzel Danes and the false rumours which are spreading around school about them sleeping together.

Sam Mitchell will become aware of Amy's mental health struggles when she pays a chance visit to her home and makes a shocking discovery.

Sam later decides to warn Jack Branning about what's happening with Amy.

As the story progresses, viewers will see the impact of Amy's troubles on her family and friends, with the BBC soap exploring how they all respond to her self-harming and learn to support her as effectively as possible.

Alumina, Mind and Samaritans are among the charities which have consulted on the storyline to ensure that it is portrayed sensitively.

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw commented: "It was really important for us to explore a storyline focused on Amy's mental health challenges – the issues she faces impact so many young people and their families across the UK, so we hope this will help to raise awareness and to start a conversation amongst viewers.

jack branning, amy mitchell,eastenders
BBC

"We wanted to ensure the story was portrayed with utmost care, which is why working alongside charities such as Alumina, Mind and Samaritans was essential in ensuring it was depicted as sensitively and accurately as possible."

Jenny Cavendish, Project Co-Manager at Alumina, commented: "Storylines like Amy's are so important as they can help communicate the emotions felt by the young person and their family when faced with self-harm.

"We value how sensitively this storyline has been portrayed, whilst also expressing the variety of feelings both Amy and those around her experience.

"As portrayed on EastEnders, we believe seeking support is vital to living a life free from self-harm and hope others will benefit from seeing how sensitively this is handled by the family. At Alumina, we always recommend young people reach out to those around them to help them access the help they need."

amy mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Alex Bushill, Head of Media and PR at Mind, also responded to the storyline: "When people see mental health problems portrayed sensitively and accurately on screen, it can help to raise awareness and encourage audience members to spot the signs if they or loved ones are experiencing a mental health problem themselves.

"That's why it is great to see EastEnders dedicating airtime to exploring such an important issue. We know there is a mental health crisis in young people with one in six experiencing a mental health problem.

"I hope Amy's story helps highlight that self-harming is all too real, it's not attention seeking, or something to be dismissed, and that every young person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

"We also hope it highlights safe ways for people to look after themselves if they are harming themselves to cope with difficult feelings."

jack branning, denise fox, amy mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Lorna Fraser, Media Advisory Executive Lead at Samaritans, added: "The utmost care needs to be taken around stories involving self-harm but sensitive portrayals, which depict a character overcoming difficult moments and show hopeful recovery, can provide encouragement for others to reach out for help.

"Young people, especially women around Amy Mitchell's age, are most likely to consider self-harm, so we were pleased to help a hugely popular soap like EastEnders to maximise the positive impact of her story.

"Hopefully, Amy's storyline will help start meaningful conversations around mental health and self-harm, which is a major public health concern."

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

