EastEnders confirms dramatic Sharon Watts and Dorian Gates scenes

EastEnders' Sharon Watts faces a frightening encounter next week as newcomer Dorian Gates turns threatening.

New pictures show Sharon arming herself with a baseball bat as she anxiously awaits Dorian's next move.

Sharon had previously been getting along well with the boxing promoter, much to the annoyance of jealous Keanu Taylor.

Their recent business dealings turn sour in upcoming episodes when Sharon refuses to pay Dorian a finder's fee for a recent Pub, Pint and Fight event.

BBC

BBC

This leads to trouble as Dorian turns up at the Boxing Den with heavies on hand to back him up.

Keanu tries to step in to protect Sharon, putting on a show of loyalty as he continues to manipulate her.

With tensions running high and lots at stake, will this situation get out of hand?

BBC

BBC

These scenes will air on Tuesday, October 31 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The latest on-screen drama comes as recent EastEnders filming pictures confirmed the identity of Sharon's mystery Christmas groom.

Letitia Dean and Danny Walters, who play Sharon and Keanu, were recently caught by paparazzi photographers as they filmed a festive wedding storyline for their characters.

The ceremony had first been teased earlier this year, when a Christmas flashforward scene showed Sharon in a wedding dress.

With this year's festive storyline set to end in a shock death, there are plenty more twists and turns ahead that show bosses are currently keeping under wraps.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

