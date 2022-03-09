EastEnders' Chelsea Fox to confront Gray in first Wednesday episode

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders' Chelsea Fox will bravely confront her husband Gray Atkins in tonight's episode (March 9).

The BBC soap has launched a new schedule in response to Coronation Street and Emmerdale's own changes.

ITV haved moved Emmerdale to a permanent 7.30pm timeslot every weeknight, while Corrie has shifted to an hour-long format at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron / Jack Barnes - BBC

As a result, EastEnders has moved to a permanent 7.30pm timeslot on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – starting this week.

Tonight's tense episode will continue to see the walls close in on Gray, prompting him to turn to the only person he can trust – Karen.

Despite Whitney and Mick's accusation that Gray killed Tina, Karen refuses to believe it and protects Gray, hiding him in the flat.

Photo credit: BBC

Gray is grateful and pours his heart out to her, leaving her falling for his lies more than ever before.

Mitch, however, is not so convinced and it's only a matter of time before he learns the truth – Gray abused Chantelle and killed her.

Fans will have to wait and see what Mitch does next, but Chelsea also needs answers from the sinister lawyer.

When Chelsea arrives home, she is stunned to find Gray waiting for her.

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron / Jack Barnes - BBC

With everything at stake, Chelsea demands the truth from Gray, but will he come clean?

Speaking about their big showdown, Toby-Alexander Smith said exclusively to Digital Spy: "Gray's objective at that point is to earn Chelsea's trust. He has this fantasy idea that they are going to run away together but he just needs to earn her trust, he's like, 'just listen to what I'm saying. Everything is going to be fine, we've got Jordan, we've got the other kids as well, we just need to get out of here'.

"Chelsea does buy into that. There are feelings from her end too, because of what they've been through with Jordan and emotionally there's a connection there. But then Chelsea confronts him with his darkest secret which is obviously Chantelle, which he is not expecting. Even if he had an inkling that she might have known from Whitney, he would never expect her to confront him which is ultimately what she does."

EastEnders airs these scenes tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

