EastEnders' Brian Conley says multiple endings will be filmed for flashforward death scene

EastEnders star Brian Conley has revealed that multiple endings will be filmed for the soap's flashforward death scene.

In a shock flashforward scene that aired earlier this year, it was confirmed that six Walford women — Sharon, Linda, Stacey, Suki, Kathy and Denise — will play some sort of role in the death of a mystery man on Christmas Day.

Speaking to Steph McGovern about the storyline on Steph’s Packed Lunch today (June 8), Conley, who plays Rocky Cotton, revealed that multiple endings with various victims will be filmed to prevent the secret from getting out and ruining the big reveal.

"None of us have got a clue," he admitted when asked if any of the cast knew who the victim was. "I believe leading up to Christmas, there might be ten of us laying there so that it will be a big surprise to us as well.

"We're all going to maybe film a moment where we're all laying on the floor, and then right up until the last minute, they can reveal on Christmas Day who it is."

Conley pointed out that you can see the victim's cufflinks in the flashforward scene, so the cast have been on the lookout for them in an attempt to get some clues.

As for if he's worried over Rocky possibly being on the chopping block, Conley said: "You're in an ongoing drama so you know people do pass away and you do live on tenterhooks, especially if you’re enjoying it, and we all are. They’re a lovely bunch, everyone there.

"I'm very happy to be there and I just think what we're doing now and the fact that it’s the number one soap is very exciting."



