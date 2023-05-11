EastEnders airs sad scenes for Ben as he's confronted by Lola

Note: The following article contains reference to sexual assault and eating disorders that some readers may find upsetting.



EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has aired sad scenes for Ben as he was confronted by Lola for letting the family down.

Ben has been acting out for a variety of reasons recently, including the shocking news that his rapist Lewis was recently arrested for another crime.

Thursday's episode (May 11) saw Ben working overtime to be ready in time for Kathy Beale's Eurovision party — to the point where he forgot that Jay asked him to pick up Lexi for the event.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star Kellie Bright addresses Alfie and Linda romance theories

Ben reacted by tossing back drinks and then nearly picking a fight with Vinny during the party. Ben raced across the bar to grab Vinny when the latter tried to walk away. It looked as if the two men were going to fight, until Lola intervened by demanding Ben stop. Callum chased after Ben to figure out what set him off this time.

Lola and Jay were later alarmed when a drunken Ben burst in, demanding to see Lexi. Callum tried to hold his husband back and Jay insisted it wasn't a "good idea" for him to disturb the girl.

"I don't care," Ben shouted back.

Callum started to explain that Ben was drunk, and as he argued with his husband, Lola broke down over the future for her daughter.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star James Bye speaks out on possible Stacey and Martin reunion

"Every single time I trust you, you do this. You let me down, you let Lexi down," she tearfully told Ben. "I can't pick up the pieces for much longer. I'm not going to be here."

Lola's powerful words seemingly snapped Ben back to reality, though nobody knows one of the real reasons Ben has been distressed of late. Soap bosses have confirmed an ongoing storyline that will involve Ben suffering in silence with an eating disorder just as he loses the mother of his child.

Story continues

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Beat is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. It has a one-to-one secure messaging service, and details of its phone helplines can be found here .

If you've been affected by the topics raised in this story, then numerous organisations can offer help and support including SurvivorsUK (0203 598 3898 or help@survivorsuk.org), Survivors Manchester (0808 800 5005 or support@survivorsmanchester.org.uk) and the Male Survivors Partnership (0808 800 5005 or hello@malesurvivor.co.uk). In an emergency, please dial 999.

You Might Also Like