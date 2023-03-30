EastEnders airs Patsy Kensit's exit scenes as Emma Harding

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has aired Patsy Kensit's exit scenes. Digital Spy can confirm that the soap veteran has now officially bowed out as Lola Pearce-Brown's long-lost mum Emma Harding in heartwrenching scenes during Thursday's (March 30) episode.

Emma has only recently become part of Lola's life after discovering her daughter's terminal cancer diagnosis, though she's caused more than her share of trouble since arriving in the Square.

In the latest episode, Jay noticed something was off with Emma when she was noticeably somber during Lola's very successful fundraiser.

He was right to be suspicious when Emma later shared the news that her boss was relocating to the US and had asked her to come along. Jay was furious that Emma would be leaving when her daughter needed her the most, while Lola put on a brave face as she quizzed her mum on this new life.

"I'm sorry. I know the timing's not great," Emma admitted.

Lola pointed out this move follows her mother's track record, adding: "I suppose I should be grateful I spent some time with you, eh? You didn't run off this time. You're actually telling me."

When Emma tried to apologise once again, Lola shot back: "I don't need your pity. If anyone needs pity around here, it's you! I might be dying but at least I've lived."

Emma broke down as she insisted she was glad they got to spend some time together, before Lola threw her out of the house for good.

Patsy was only ever supposed to be appearing in the soap for a limited time, though the role as Emma was a long time coming as she revealed she'd had a failed audition for EastEnders years before.

Organisations including Brain Tumour Research, Macmillan Cancer Support and Stand Up to Cancer can provide help and support to those living with brain cancer and their loved ones.

