EastEnders airs kidnapping with Gray as Kheerat arrested

A double cliffhanger has rocked Walford in EastEnders as Gray Atkins has resorted to kidnapping while Kheerat Panesar has been arrested.

These two bombshells took place in Tuesday's episode, where the downfall of serial killer Gray Atkins really started to play out in the Square.

Time was ticking away for Gray once Whitney confided in Mick and Shirley Carter over her theories about Gray being a killer — leading Shirley to finally realise it had been the lawyer who'd killed Tina Carter!

Shirley charged over to the Atkins house to break down the door in a fury, leading Gray to desperately call Chelsea with a plan to leave the Square for a few weeks.

When Gray refused to explain why they needed to leave, a concerned Chelsea pretended their son Jordan needed to stay in hospital for more treatment. She'd heard Shirley's tirade in the background of Gray's call.

Whitney intervened in Shirley's vendetta to share how much trauma she'd been through over the course of the last several years.

"Don't you want a chance to look [Gray] in the eye when he's sent to prison for life? Don't Tina deserve proper justice?" Whitney asked Shirley.

It was only because of Whitney's appeal that Shirley backed down from taking revenge on Gray. Meanwhile, Kheerat was desperate to wrap up family business with Ranveer so he could stay under the radar.

Once the Panesars were able to soothe Ranveer's concerns, Kheerat admitted to his family he'd have to leave Walford forever because he's wanted by police for attacking Gray.

Kheerat's escape was delayed twice — first by sharing a goodbye kiss with Stacey Slater and then again when he had to tell Whitney Dean he couldn't help bring down Gray.

Yet, when Kheerat spotted Gray with Chelsea's mum Denise, he had a last-minute change of heart. Kheerat rushed to the hospital to warn Chelsea, but was spotted by a nurse and arrested on the spot.

Chelsea was caught in the crossfire as she received a voicemail warning from Kheerat about what Gray could be up to. However, it was too late this time — Gray had already snatched baby Jordan from his hospital cot to do a runner!

The week ahead will be incredible as Gray tries to outrun police in an elaborate cat-and-mouse chase sequence through the new Walford set. Will Gray finally face justice?

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

