EastEnders airs fallout of Amy self-harm discovery

The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm.

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has aired the fallout of Jack Branning discovering his daughter Amy Mitchell is self-harming.

Earlier this week, Sam Mitchell revealed to former flame Jack that she'd walked in on his daughter Amy self-harming in her room.

In Tuesday's (November 15) episode, Amy tried to cover by claiming that Sam was lying to Jack, though he realised pretty much straight away that his ex was telling the truth.

When Amy rushed off, Jack went searching for her – leaving Denise feeling out of the loop when rival Sam had to explain what's been going on.

Thanks to a tip from Denzel, Jack was able to find Amy in the park. Although he brought her home, Jack was unable to bring himself to discuss his daughter's mental health.

Jack and Sam grappled with the ramifications of Amy's self-harm, with the copper admitting he wasn't sure how to help his daughter.

"There's part of me that just want to shout at her… You don't play with knives," he explained.

Sam reminded Jack that, deep down, he knows that punishing Amy "would make everything a whole lot worse".

"I know, I know," he relented. "There's part of me that just wants to go upstairs, take her in my arms, like I did when she was a little kid.

"When she'd scrape her knee or anything, I'd pick her up and give her a kiss. Tell her: 'Daddy is going to make it all okay', and I did, every time. I'm just so scared to go up them stairs [now]."

Denise returned home to find Sam with her arm around Jack, consoling him. She reeled in anger as she could hear Jack thanking Sam for comforting him.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

