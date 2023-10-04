EastEnders airs aftermath of Freddie twist in iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's BBC iPlayer episode (October 3). As these scenes don't air on BBC One until Thursday, some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details.

Note: This story discusses topics including rape and sexual assault.

EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Freddie Slater's attack on Theo Hawthorne.

Tuesday's shocking scenes saw Freddie jump in to protect Stacey, when he caught Theo trying to rape her while she was alone at the Slater's house.

Stacey and Freddie are horrified and panic-stricken as Theo lay lifeless on the floor in Wednesday's episode (October 4), but eventually realise that he still has a pulse.

When Eve arrives home, she quickly finds herself caught up in the situation as Stacey begs for her help.

Although Eve initially insists on calling an ambulance straight away, Stacey urges her to consider Freddie in all of this – terrified that he will go to prison.

Eve is reluctant at first but eventually agrees to help. They concoct a scene and story to protect Freddie, which involves finding a weapon from Theo's house to make it look like he was armed.

After retrieving a wrench from Theo's car, Stacey places it beside him to make it look he'd been carrying it upon entering the house.

Afterwards, Stacey called the police, instructing Eve to leave before they arrive.

As Theo is taken off in an ambulance, Stacey and Freddie tell the police their stories.

Despite insisting he acted in self-defence, Freddie is charged with attempted murder and led away by the police. What does the future hold for him now?

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.





