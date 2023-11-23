EastEnders airdate confirmed for death plot special on BBC Three

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders fans can save the date for the upcoming soap special that will dig deeper into The Six's murder mystery.

The special, titled EastEnders: The Six - Revealed, will air on BBC Three on Monday, December 11 at 8pm.

Hosted by former EastEnders star Joe Swash, known for his role as Mickey Miller, the documentary will focus on the six Walford women who are involved in the death of a male resident of Albert Square.

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

The soap started airing the Christmas whodunit earlier in the year, with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) set to discover a dead body at the Queen Vic this festive season.

The six actresses will appear on the special, sharing their thoughts on the soap's double mystery. Not only do fans have no clue as to who the killer could be, but the soap has also been teasing the victim's identity, set to be revealed this holiday season.

Recently, viewers have ruled out a possible victim thanks to a hint from cast member Harriet Thorpe, who plays Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock.

BBC

"It's irritating if I find a body in my pub at Christmas," she told The Mirror about the series' big murder storyline. "Extremely irritating! Because I'll have to clean up the mess. Get out the carpet cleaner! I'd get George to do it."

It seems safe to assume that Elaine's partner George Knight, played by Colin Salmon, can't be the body lying on the floor if he's going to be around to help her. Unless Thorpe is throwing a red herring at fans, of course.

EastEnders: The Six - Revealed airs on BBC Three on Monday, December 11 at 8pm. EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

