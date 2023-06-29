EastEnders actress Sally Hodgkiss confirms romance with Dancing on Ice star

EastEnders' Sally Hodgkiss has confirmed her relationship with former Dancing On Ice contestant Rufus Hound.

The pair met last year when starring alongside each other in a pantomime production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre. The romance between the panto co-stars comes after comedian Rufus split from his wife of 13 years, Beth Johnson, in 2020.

They went public with their relationship after attending this year's Glastonbury Festival. with Sally sharing a social media post showing the couple having a fun time at the Worthy Farm event.

P.s. @RufusHound is the best person I ever met. So there’s that as well 💚 pic.twitter.com/dPXFP0an9m — Sally Hodgkiss (@sallyhodgkiss) June 26, 2023

"Well ⁦@glastonbury 2023 was UNREAL! Huge love as ever to beautiful Stephen Frost for throwing me into this madness, and to ⁦@richardvranch @iancoppinger @joerooney1 and @rufushound for being hilarious men and terrible influences," she posted alongside a series of snaps, including one of her and Rufus beaming at the camera.

She followed this post with a collection of photos of the pair at the festival with a special shout-out to her beau: "P.S. @RufusHound is the best person I ever met. So there's that as well [heart emoji]."

Rufus penned a similarly heartfelt message for Sally, saying it is a "blessing" to be her boyfriend.

He wrote: "No one has ever loved me as much as this woman and the best bit is she's all things wonderful. It's a blessing to be her boyfriend and she is my absolute best person that I didn't make.

"She makes everything fun and good all the time. She's sunshine and snogging and smiling all at once. It was the BEST time. Thanks @glastonbury. You remain as close to heaven as exists on earth."

Sally appeared on EastEnders back in 2019 as Steph, a temporary waitress/runner of Masood's restaurant Walford East. Rufus, meanwhile, starred on Dancing On Ice in 2021 before he exited in week four after testing positive for COVID.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

