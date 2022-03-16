EastEnders actor Steve McFadden accused of speeding through Hampstead on moped

EastEnders actor Steve McFadden (Getty Images)

EastEnders star Steve McFadden is accused of speeding on his Vespa scooter while cutting through traffic in Hampstead, a court has heard.

The actor, 62, who plays Phil Mitchell in the BBC soap, was allegedly caught on a speed gun while driving at 35mph in the 20mph zone on October 7 last year.

“I was stationary on Fitzjohns Avenue at the junction with Nutley Terrace when I saw a blue Piaggio Vespa travelling along”, said PC Jonathan Steinhof, who stopped McFadden just before midday on the residential road.

“The vehicle was overtaking other vehicles that appeared to be doing the speed limit.

“There is a video evidence relating to this incident.”

Police speed gun in Steve McFadden prosecution (MPS)

Bromley magistrates court has been told McFadden was shown the speed gun dial displaying 35mph during 10 minutes at the roadside with the police officer.

The actor did not comment when told he would be prosecuted.

McFadden, who has been regularly photographed driving around north London on his scooter, has played hard man Phil Mitchell since his introduction into EastEnders in 1990.

He is being prosecuted through the Single Justice Procedure, meaning there will be no court appearance and a magistrate will assess the evidence behind closed doors.

If convicted, he could face penalty points on his licence and a fine.

Court papers show the actor was written to with a notice of intended prosecution on February 18, with instructions to enter a plea by March 11.

No response from McFadden is currently among the court documents due to be seen by a magistrate on Wednesday afternoon.