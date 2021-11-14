Eastbound Southlake Boulevard shut down as police investigate two-car crash Saturday

Southlake police are investigating a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Jellico Circle and West Southlake Boulevard.

Eastbound Southlake Boulevard at Pearson Lane has been shut down, right at the border with Keller, Southlake Department of Public Safety announced on its social media. All lanes of Watermere Drive have also been shut down.

CRASH— Heads up as we have a two car accident at Jellico Circle and West Southlake Boulevard. All lanes of Watermere are closed down and EB Southlake Boulevard is closed to one lane.



This will be an ongoing investigation so please, please avoid this area while our heroes work. pic.twitter.com/8V3MYHJv5V — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 14, 2021

The investigation at the scene is ongoing, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, according to Southlake DPS.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of possible victims have not been made public by Southlake DPS as of 7:20 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.