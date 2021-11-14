Eastbound Southlake Boulevard shut down as police investigate two-car crash Saturday

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Southlake police are investigating a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Jellico Circle and West Southlake Boulevard.

Eastbound Southlake Boulevard at Pearson Lane has been shut down, right at the border with Keller, Southlake Department of Public Safety announced on its social media. All lanes of Watermere Drive have also been shut down.

The investigation at the scene is ongoing, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, according to Southlake DPS.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of possible victims have not been made public by Southlake DPS as of 7:20 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

