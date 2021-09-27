East Sussex: Mother charged with murdering severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with murdering her severely disabled 10-year-old son.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, from Hove, is accused of killing her son, Mustafa, who lived with both physical and mental disabilities.

Mustafa died on 30 September 2018 and post-mortem and toxicology examinations both suggested his death was due to the administration of non-prescribed medication, Sussex Police said.

He died at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton, three days after he was admitted for treatment.

He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, in East Sussex, before he was admitted.

Ms Mehmetaliogullari appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday. She was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

It follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.