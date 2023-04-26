East St. Louis graduate, former Texas A&M star, gearing up for NFL draft

East St. Louis High School graduate Antonio Johnson is hoping to hear his named called during the NFL draft.

The draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29. It will air live on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 198 pound defensive back and 2020 East St. Louis graduate, played his collegiate football at Texas A&M where, as a junior, he posted 71 tackles (35 solo, 36 assists), according to sportsreference.com. Johnson declared for the draft Dec. 14.

According to AggiesWire, “The general consensus is that the Texas A&M safety will land somewhere in the second round, with his best-projected rank coming at No. 22 overall in the first round.”

Below are a few of his projected landing spots and teams listed by AggiesWire:

Here is what other draft experts are saying about Johnson.

Lance Zierlein, an NFL analyst for NFL.com, projects Johnson to be selected in the third round.

This was Zierlein’s overview: “Big, athletic safety with versatility to line up over the slot or inside the box for additional run support. Johnson has a strong passion for sticking his nose into whatever is going on near the line of scrimmage. He’s constantly flowing downhill to meet the play as close to the line of scrimmage as possible, but he needs to regulate his pace and angles to prevent overflowing and poor tackle balance. Johnson can be overmatched at the top of the route by top-end receivers, but he’s capable of staying with pass-catching tight ends or a receiver with average speed. Johnson is positioned to become a good starter whose best ball will be played near the line of scrimmage.”

According to BleacherReport.com, here are Johnson’s strengths, “Excellent length and size with versatility to play multiple positions in the defensive secondary; physical player who takes on blocks with his hands and throws body around when tackling; above average breaking with good ball skills.

Meanwhile, NFLDraftbuzz.com listed these strengths for Johnson: