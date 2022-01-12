East Side Games Group Announces Expansion of Mighty Kingdom Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has expanded its publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with Mighty Kingdom Games PTY Ltd ("Mighty Kingdom"), based in Australia, for the world-wide release of three additional free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

One of the additional games is planned to be based on popular licensed IP, while the remaining two games are in early stage design. These games will utilize ESGG's proprietary Game Kit platform, utilizing Game Kit-Idle and other Kits that are currently in development. The games are expected to launch during 2022 and 2023 and will be published by East Side Games. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

"This expanded partnership with Mighty Kingdom is a testament to the quality and performance of our Game Kit technology that allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group. "Having Australia's largest independent game developer join us for an additional three games speaks volumes about our platform. We couldn't be more excited to expand our relationship with Mighty Kingdom and can't wait to see the finished product!"

Managing Director and CEO of Mighty Kingdom, Philip Mayes commented, "Our work with ESGG has been fantastic thus far, and we're excited to strengthen our relationship with additional co-development contract. Between our combined pools of creativity, experience and technology, we know that with ESGG, we'll deliver rich experiences to players for years to come – both original stories and well-known universes."

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Since its formation in 2010, Mighty Kingdom has released over 50 games that have been downloaded more than 50 million times. Mighty Kingdom is one of the largest independent game developers in Australia. A growing team of more than 140 staff with significant experience across mobile and console platforms supports its clients to develop high-quality, successful games whilst driving Mighty Kingdom's internal IP development.

Our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information please visit: www.mightykingdom.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

