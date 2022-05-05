East Side Games Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)
Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 440-2009

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (438) 803-0546

Conference ID:

8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT May 13, 2022 until June 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c1299.html

