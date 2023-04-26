East Pierce County city considers safe parking site for people living in their vehicles

There’s an area in Sumner where unhoused people might be allowed to stay overnight in their vehicles in the future.

The Sumner City Council is considering entering into an agreement with Faith Covenant Church to convert a portion of the church’s parking lot into overnight parking space. Council members and city staff discussed the idea during the April 24 council study session.

City staff will present a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at a future meeting for council members to vote on, community development director Ryan Windish told The News Tribune. The city has yet to determine a meeting date.

State law allows religious organizations to host “vehicle resident safe parking.” Tacoma recently started its own safe car parking program at Catholic Community Services. Other cities that have the program include Covington, Kent and Kirkland.

“Folks living in their cars often … had some kind of crisis. Rent skyrocketed, they lost their job or are fleeing a domestic situation,” Windish said. “The only option they have is to live in their car.”

The MOU would outline the requirements and responsibilities of the parties involved in the safe car parking program. Windish said the city will work with the church to finalize the MOU before presenting it to the City Council.

Some of the requirements could include allocating a maximum of 10 percent of the parking lot at 1915 Washington St. for the program. Another requirement could be weekly drive-by inspections as well as a code of conduct.

The church or a managing agency would be responsible for program operations.

The church reached out to the city about creating a safe car parking program last summer, Windish said. At the time, the church was thinking of hosting four vehicles as well as having portable restrooms, showers and security cameras onsite.

“People are and have been living in their cars in the city already,” Windish said. “This gives them a safe place to stay that’s managed.”

City attorney Andrea Marquez said during the study session that it has become “difficult” for the police department to enforce illegal parking overnight due to a 2021 state Supreme Court decision that gives homestead rights to those who live in vehicles.

Story continues

“Our police department can either move them around the city constantly or there can be a centralized location and opportunity for them to actually sleep in their vehicle at night without the risk of being towed,” Marquez said.

Concerns from surrounding neighborhoods may arise regarding safety and security, Windish said during the study session. Others may have concerns about noise or aesthetics, he said.

Council member Barbara Bitetto said during the study session that letting the pilot program run for a year may be too long. She suggested letting the program operate for six months and evaluating how it’s doing then.

Council members Earle Stuard, Cindi Hochstatter, Pat Cole and Charla Neuman agreed.

Council member Patrick Reed said during the study session that he “struggles” with the idea of the program because he has seen variations of it that failed. He also asked if the church would have the power to remove a resident if they’re being uncooperative.

City attorney Andrea Marquez said during the study session that a church would have the ability to do so as outlined in the MOU.

“If I, myself, were parked on the street and needed some kind of service, this would be something that I’d be really grateful for — the opportunity to be there and to feel safe,” Cole said.