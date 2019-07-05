East Mississippi CC player killed, two others injured in car crash

East Mississippi Community College was the first school featured on Netflix's "Last Chance U."

East Mississippi Community College player Zae Crain was killed in a car crash on Wednesday while two of his teammates were injured.

Crain, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore were driving home to the Gulfport, Mississippi, area to celebrate the July 4 holiday. Per WTVA, Crain was killed on impact in the crash while Braziel had to be airlifted from the scene. Moore is in stable condition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The EMCC Football family lost a brother yesterday & asks that you keep our team & athletics family in your thoughts as they grieve the loss of Zae Crain. Please also lift up Jeremiah Braziel & Keon Moore as they continue to recover, and remember all these young men’s families. pic.twitter.com/Y5hFr0TSte — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) July 4, 2019

"The death of Zae Crain comes as an absolute blow to the EMCC family,” football coach Buddy Stephens said in a statement.

Crain and Braziel played at Gulfport High School while Moore was a member of the Harrison Central High School football team.

“Zae would do whatever you needed him to do. He was a total brother,” Gulfport coach John Archie told WTVA.

The junior college football powerhouse became one of the most well-known junior college football programs in the country thanks to the “Last Chance U” documentary series on Netflix. The series, which is entering its fourth season this summer, filmed its first two seasons at EMCC.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: