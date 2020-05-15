‘East Los High’ Producers Wise Entertainment Ink Amazon First-Look Deal

Click here to read the full article.

Wise Entertainment has signed a first-look deal at Amazon.

Wise Entertainment is a production company known for producing five seasons of the Emmy-nominated Hulu drama “East Los High.” The company was founded by producer/writer/director Katie Mota and producer Mauricio Mota.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Studios, and their incredibly innovative team,” Katie and Mauricio said. “In a short period of time, Amazon has become an amazing home for prolific, authentic, entertaining, and impactful TV, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

Under the deal, Wise Entertainment will work with Amazon Studios to develop and produce television series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

“Wise Entertainment is uniquely skilled at creating compelling entertainment that also tackles topical issues.” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We share a common commitment to creating content for our global audience that tells an inclusive and diverse range of stories. We’re looking forward to seeing the engaging, provocative series that Wise Entertainment develops for our global Prime Video audience.”

“East Los High” was one of Hulu’s first original series. It aired from 2013-2017, with Hulu ordering a series finale special that aired in 2017. The show received praise for predominantly featuring Latinos both in front of and behind the camera.

