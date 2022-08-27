East Forsyth hands Rolesville stunning loss in early-season high school football clash

Rolesville had completed one pass and earned one first down — the latter coming on the second quarter’s final play — at halftime of Friday’s home opener against East Forsyth. The host Rams’ 47-0 loss in coach Richard Shuping’s first home game leading the program was anything but what the game plan projected.

With the 47-0 count set at halftime, the third quarter began with a running clock.

Rolesville (1-1) saw its would-be fortune unfold in one first-quarter series. The Rams regained possession on downs, only to fumble the football back to the Eagles on the very next play inside Rolesville’s 20-yard line.

The Rams yielded just a field goal — by Ridge Whisnant — on this drive, only after an East Forsyth holding penalty negated an Eagles touchdown.

Rolesville’s Chris Warren (26) is stopped by East Forsyth’s M.J. Mullins (35), Nick Martin (17) and Matthew Joines (6) in the second quarter on Friday, August 26. 2022 at Roseville High School in Rolesville, N.C.

East Forsyth (2-0) managed its first-half points total despite more than five holding penalties.

The Eagles scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Alexander-Raynor threw two touchdown passes to Jayvontay Conner and Cory Fisher, respectively. Alexander-Raynor ran for two more scores, and completed four successful two-point conversion passes.

Rolesville quarterback Braden Atkinson was intercepted by Khristian Tyson, who returned the pickoff for a touchdown. A Rams punt from their own end zone ricocheted off a lineman and was recovered by the Eagles’ Nick Martin for six more points.

East Forsyth’s Lawrence Riggs III (9) breaks open for a long run in the first quarter ahead of Rolesville’s Reggie Love (3) on Friday, August 26. 2022 at Rolesville High School in Rolesville, N.C.

The outcome marked Rolesville’s most decisive home loss since September 11, 2015, when the Rams fell to Wake Forest, 48-0.

Rolesville was shut out for the first time since October 25, 2018 when visiting Heritage left the East Young Street campus after a 16-0 outcome.

The Rams dropped their fall 2021 visit to East Forsyth, 55-26.