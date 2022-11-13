East Coast to receive another wintry dose as unsettled trend continues

Digital Writers
·2 min read
After dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Saturday, Atlantic Canada is gearing up for another round of messy, wintry weather on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for northern New Brunswick, which is in line for a hefty amount through Monday, while the southern Maritimes deals with more heavy rain.

The next system will be taking a similar track across the region as the Nicole remnants did, only slightly farther south. This will allow for a swath of very heavy snow to set up along the St. Lawrence River, Gaspé Peninsula, and northern New Brunswick. Widespread, moderate rainfall will impact all of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and central New Brunswick Sunday afternoon and evening.

ATLTIMING
ATLTIMING

Colder air on the northwestern side of the low will allow precipitation to fall in the form of heavy snow. Significant snowfall totals are likely across northern New Brunswick and the Gaspe Peninsula through the nighttime hours on Sunday, eventually tapering off from south to north through the first half of Monday.

Newfoundland will begin to see impacts from this storm in the pre-dawn hours Monday, beginning as freezing rain and a wintry mix across the southern and central areas of the island.

ATLSNOW
ATLSNOW

Freezing rain, ice pellets and a slushy snow will intensify over the region throughout Monday afternoon as the system progresses farther north, running into cooler air. Temperatures, however, will be mild enough across the south and over the Avalon Peninsula throughout the day to allow for rainfall. System will depart the region by Monday overnight.

Snowfall totals on the order of 15-25 cm are possible across northern New Brunswick and the Gaspe Peninsula, with locally higher totals possible across higher elevations. Over on Newfoundland, the heaviest snows will fall across the northern half of the island, with 20-30 cm possible along the southern sections of the Great Northern Peninsula.

NLSNOW
NLSNOW

Temperatures will remain on the milder side across the eastern Maritimes on Sunday, with daytime highs poking into the teens across much of Nova Scotia. Conditions will fall on the cooler side of seasonal for much of the Maritimes and Newfoundland next week behind this upcoming system.

Thumbnail courtesy of @Bigdazw/Twitter, taken in New Brunswick.

Check back for the latest updates on all the latest across Atlantic Canada.

