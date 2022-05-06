East Coast Music Awards celebrate region's best with live music in Fredericton
FREDERICTON — The 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out during a ceremony Thursday evening in Fredericton, N.B. Here is a list of the winners:
-- Album of the Year: Hillsburn -- "Slipping Away"
-- African Canadian Artist of the Year: Zamani
-- Contemporary/Roots Recording of the Year: Quote the Raven -- "Can't Hold the Light"
-- Francophone Recording of the Year: Chloé Breault -- "Plage des morons"
-- Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: Justin Fancy
-- Fans' Choice Video of the Year: Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy -- "Wise Woman" (Director: Cecil Johnson)
-- Group Recording of the Year: Hillsburn -- "Slipping Away"
-- Indigenous Artist of the Year: Morgan Toney
-- Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: One8tea -- "Ventilation 2"
-- Rock Recording of the Year: Kelly McMichael -- "Waves"
-- Solo Recording of the Year: Andrew Waite -- "Andrew Waite"
-- Song of the Year: Breagh Isabel - "Girlfriends" & Dylan Menzie -- "A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine"
-- Songwriter of the Year -- Rube & Rake
The Canadian Press