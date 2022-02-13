Temperatures chill on the East Coast with impending snowy wallop

With the weekend drawing to a close, Atlantic Canada is gearing up for another winter storm that will linger into early next week. While this one won't have the same sting to it compared to recent storms, it could still pack a wallop, especially in southern Newfoundland where up to 30 cm of snow could fall. Winter storm watches are in place. There is still some possibility of a slight track change, which could mean less snow for the Avalon due to a change to ice pellets, and more snow for coastal sections of Nova Scotia, where up 20 cm of snow may fall. Travel will be impacted in these regions through Monday. Winds will also be blustery, with the strongest gusts anticipated in southern Newfoundland, so travel there is not recommended during the storm. This comes as the region has also been hit with an Arctic chill, sending temperatures well below zero after a recent mild stretch. More on what to expect through early next week, below.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: SNOW, COLDER AIR MOVE IN WITH NEW SYSTEM, TRAVEL TO BE IMPACTED FOR SOME

The next system will strengthen as it approaches the Maritimes on Sunday. It will remain offshore, with cold air also pushing in across the Atlantic provinces -- making this an all-snow event for most communities.

Light snowfall will become widespread in Nova Scotia in the early evening and southeastern Newfoundland in the overnight hours. The heaviest snowfall for the Maritimes will occur Monday morning before beginning to subside in the evening.

Either way, though, the greatest impacts from steady snow will fall across the southern Maritimes and southeastern Newfoundland, with the heaviest totals expected across the Avalon Peninsula. Winter storm watches are in effect for the latter.

In the Maritimes, the bulk of the accumulating snow will fall over southern and eastern Nova Scotia, where forecasters expect 10-20 cm of snow by Monday, the latter region may see up to 25 cm. Totals will drop the farther north you go, with just 5-10 cm expected in Prince Edward Island and extreme southern New Brunswick.

But, coastal sections of Nova Scotia could get hit with 20 cm of snow, if the storm tracks closer to land.

Newfoundland will see the highest snowfall totals from this system, with parts of the Avalon Peninsula having the highest odds of potentially picking up 30 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. Regions just north and west of the Avalon may see 15-20 cm.

Currently, the heaviest snow is expected over the Avalon Peninsula with slightly lesser amounts west of the Avalon. However, a slight shift in track of the system could cut down the snowfall amounts over the Avalon Peninsula since the snow would change to ice pellets instead.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the watch.

A second push of snow will reach Newfoundland overnight Monday into Tuesday morning as a secondary low develops and moves through the region. During this wave, parts of extreme southern Newfoundland may see brief periods of ice pellets or freezing rain as a little bit of warm air nudges in just above the surface.

Colder air arrived Sunday morning, ahead of the low, bringing an abrupt end to the milder temperatures as of late. Kentville, N.S., notched its third-warmest February day on record Saturday with a high temperature coming in at a balmy 15.7°C.

Blustery conditions will accompany the system, with 40-60 km/h wind gusts likely through Monday evening across the Maritimes. Across the Gulf, winds will intensify Monday afternoon, with gusts that could hit 80-90 km/h across the Avalon overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Winds will make wind chill values feel even colder, and could lead to reduced visibility during periods of blowing snow.

Beyond the storm, after a few days of very cold weather through mid-week, much milder weather will return to the region late week. This will also bring a threat for widespread rain as the Colorado low tracks into the region.

Thumbnail courtesy of JLaC/Twitter.

