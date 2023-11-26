East Cambridgeshire Council to look at hedgehog-friendly developments

People in East Cambridgeshire were asked what species they most wanted to help, and voted for hedgehogs

A council is looking at ways to encourage hedgehog-friendly measures in new developments.

East Cambridgeshire District Council asked members of the public to vote for a species deserving of extra help.

Hedgehogs won the vote ahead of other endangered species, including otters, bats, toads, frogs, barn owls and bees.

Now the authority is looking at how to help developers incorporate measures such as "hedgehog highways" when building or renovating homes.

Hedgehogs are officially classed as vulnerable to extinction in the UK and were added to the "red list" of Britain's under-threat mammals three years ago.

The council, based in Ely, said said its long-term aim was to become a national hub for hedgehog recovery, but that research would take place before it became a policy.

It said studies showed hedgehog numbers had fallen by as much as 60% in the East of England over the last 30 years.

A report to its Finance and Assets Committee meeting on Thursday stated: "In our case, having listened to what the public want us to do (namely, support hedgehog recovery), there is a strong case to introduce such a single species policy and require developers to design their proposals in a hedgehog-friendly way.

"To do so is simple, effective and virtually cost-free to a developer."

Measures cited included hedgehog sized cut-outs in garden fences to create a "hedgehog highway".

The report said it was expected that most developers would be willing to co-operate.

