East Anglian beetles shed light on UK climate 4,000 years ago

Linda Geddes
·3 min read

Rarely is finding a pair of wood-eating beetles in a dusty cabinet a cause for celebration. But when Natural History Museum curator Max Barclay chanced upon the dead insects, in one of the museum’s specimen drawers, he spotted an opportunity to solve a decades-old mystery: why a pair of foreign beetles had been submerged in an East Anglian bog. The answer sheds light on the state of the UK’s climate almost 4,000 years ago.

The beetles were donated to the collection in the 1970s, by an East Anglian farmer who found them inside a piece of old wood he had dug up in one of his fields, and was splitting for firewood. Alarmed by their size, and curved long, threadlike antennae, and concerned that his farm might be infested with wood-boring insects, he contacted the museum for advice.

Recognising them as long-dead Oak Capricorn Beetles – a non-native species, usually found in southern France and Hungary – a museum scientist reassured the farmer that they were unlikely to pose a current threat, and filed both wood and insects away for future investigation.

Rediscovering the beetles more than 40 years later – and with access to new technology that allows biological material to be accurately dated – Barclay sent samples of beetle tissue and wood away for analysis.

The results shocked him. “It’s come back that these things are more than 3,800 years old, which is breathtaking,” he said.

Very little biological material exists from this period, with the exception of a few mummified human remains recovered from peat bogs in Ireland and elsewhere. These are the beetle equivalent of such “bog bodies”, which makes them extremely rare. “You have a few beetles that were preserved inside the Egyptian pyramids, but the pyramids are very dry and protected from pests. You don’t expect something to survive for this long in a swamp in the east of England,” Barclay said.

“These beetles are older than the Tudors, older than the Roman occupation of Britain, even older than the Roman empire. They were alive and chewing the inside of that piece of wood when the pharaohs were building the pyramids. It is tremendously exciting.”

The discovery, which features in the next episode of Natural History Museum: World of Wonder, airing on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 5, also provides fresh insights into the UK’s climate during the bronze age.

Rather than being an invasive species, Barclay suspects these beetles may once have been endemic in the British Isles.

“Usually we find these beetles about halfway down France, and in other countries just north of the Mediterranean, so it suggests that the climate was a little bit warmer,” Barclay said. “Also, if you think of the east of England now, you don’t think of there being forests of big trees, so these areas were deforested – probably by people.”

With around 10m dead beetles in about 22,000 drawers, it’s possible there may be further prehistoric insights in the British Isles loitering undiscovered in the museum’s cabinets.

Barclay said: “Sometimes the museum’s collection gives you a time capsule into what these places were like before we were there, which you can’t get any other way. It’s a kind of a contemporary fossil record.”

    COSTA MESA, Calif. — Renaldo Hill is getting his first opportunity to be a defensive co-ordinator, although he won't be thrown into the deep end of the pool just yet. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley will call the plays during games, allowing Hill to be able to progress at his own pace. It is a hierarchy Hill is used to. During his two seasons coaching defensive backs with the Denver Broncos, coach Vic Fangio called the plays while co-ordinator Ed Donatell handled things during the week. “I definitely will lean on Staley, and be able to sit back and learn. It still gives you that that growth opportunity,” Hill said Wednesday. “I can move around and assert myself into the front seven, but also still have a footprint on the back end.” The 42-year-old Hill has eight years of coaching experience after a 10-year playing career with the Cardinals, Raiders, Dolphins and Broncos. He joined the Dolphins staff as assistant defensive backs coach in 2018 after five years at Wyoming and Pittsburgh, before being hired by the Broncos. Hill and Staley worked together in Denver in 2019, when Staley was coaching outside linebackers. “We’ll definitely collaborate on those and come up with what's best for the guys, but he’s always been open to listening and receiving ideas,” Hill said. “Staley emphasizes all the time it is a collaboration of voices in the room, and everybody having their opinion in what this defence will look like. When you can listen to those other ideas, it makes everybody feel a part of what we’re doing, we’re having success.” Hill inherits a unit that has defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James as its cornerstones, but plenty of questions. Bosa missed four games last season due to concussions and James has played in only five games the past two seasons due to foot and knee injuries. After four years of running a 4-3 scheme under Gus Bradley, the Chargers will go back to a 3-4 defence. Los Angeles was ranked 10th in total defence this past season, but had six games in which it squandered double-digit leads. The Chargers were also 25th in sacks and tied for 22nd in takeaways. Hill said he is looking for the defence to have a more consistent pass rush and to better pressure the quarterback. The Chargers were last in blitzing, averaging 6.1 per game while the league average is 11.7. Hill also revealed that defensive line coach Giff Smith is being retained, while Derrick Ansley, Joe Barry and Tom Donatell are joining the staff. Ansley, who is likely to coach defensive backs, was the defensive co-ordinator at the University of Tennessee the past two seasons. Barry has been the assistant head coach/linebackers the past four seasons with the Rams but did coach linebackers for the Chargers from 2012-14. Donatell has been a defensive quality control coach for the Seahawks since 2017. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Joe Reedy, The Associated Press