East Anglia pylons: Landowners contacted over 112 mile power line

The new pylons would be roughly 164ft (50m) in height

National Grid has begun contacting landowners as it prepares to publish detailed plans of its 112 mile-long (180km) power line across East Anglia.

The network of pylons, from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, would carry offshore windfarm-generated electricity.

It has attracted opposition from campaigners, county and district councils and many of the region's MPs.

Liam Walker, of National Grid, said it would boost "home-grown energy security and progress towards net zero".

National Grid agreed to put the cable underground through the Dedham Vale, but campaigners want more countryside free from new pylons

Two windfarms off the Suffolk coast were approved by the government last year - East Anglia One North (EA1N) and East Anglia Two (EA2).

They will eventually generate enough power for 1.5 million homes and are central to the government's push to hit climate targets and lower energy bills.

To deliver that power, developer ScottishPower plans to bring cables onshore near Aldeburgh, but campaigners want the power line built under the sea.

The line would briefly run underground at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex-Suffolk border.

The firm has previously said running the entire route underground, or offshore, would cause greater disruption and bump the cost up from £793m to £2bn-£4bn.

National Grid has said building the power line onshore is significantly cheaper than under the sea

National Grid has now begun an eight week public consultation on its updated East Anglia Green proposals, following a consultation last year.

The proposals include a new substation in Tendring, to connect offshore wind generation and an interconnector.

Mr Walker, project director for the Norwich to Tilbury scheme, said: "The feedback we received in last year's initial consultation has been valuable in helping us to further shape our proposals.

"This latest consultation is another part of our engagement with communities and stakeholders along the proposed route and we encourage people to share their views on the updated proposals."

The updated proposals include details about the project's cost and engineering and environmental assessments, as well as impacts on biodiversity, ecology, the historic environment and visual landscape.

People can take part in the consultation online or in person.

East Anglia Green public consultations

Thurs 6 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Brentwood Centre, Brentwood

Friday 7 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Diss Youth & Community Centre, Diss

Saturday 8 July 11:00 to 16:00 BST - Lawford Venture Centre 2000, Manningtree

Monday 10 July 13:00 to 18:00 BST - Tibenham Community Hall, Tibenham

Tuesday 11 July 11:00 to 16:00 BST - Blackbourne Community Centre, Elmswell

Wednesday 2 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Chelmsford City Racecourse, Chelmsford

Thursday 13 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Langham Community Centre, Langham

Monday 17 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - The Civic Hall, Grays

Tuesday 18 July 13:00 to 18:00 BST - Tasburgh Village Hall, Tasburgh

Wednesday 19 July 14:00 19:00 BST - Copdock Village Hall, Copdock

Thursday 20 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Witham Public Hall, Witham

Friday 21 July 14:00 to 19:00 BST - Basildon Sporting Village, Basildon

