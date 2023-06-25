East Anglia left out of £54bn energy network - MP Jerome Mayhew

Batteries to store energy from wind turbines to power homes will be located in a field in Swardeston, Norfolk

East Anglia has been left out of a £54bn national network for UK energy provision, a Conservative MP has said.

Jerome Mayhew, who represents Broadland, in Norfolk, has spoken of his "frustration" at the process.

He was among a group of 13 MPs who criticised plans for a 112-mile (180km) line of pylons across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been approached for comment.

The plans would see extra pylons installed to carry offshore wind power from Norwich to Tilbury, Essex.

National Grid, which runs the electricity network, said its offshore and onshore projects were part of the "largest overhaul of the electricity grid in a generation".

National Grid told the BBC that the capital costs of overland pylons would be £794m, compared to offshore cables costing £4.1bn, meaning that option was not "economic".

New substations and pylons are needed to serve the major wind farms off the coast of Norfolk and Suffolk

In a special BBC Politics East debate on renewable energy, windfarms and the infrastructure needed for them, Mr Mayhew said: "We have got the most successful development of offshore wind.

"Now we are a mature industry, we have to take the next step to a holistic network.

"The frustration is that the one bit of the whole country that was left off the Holistic Network Design was East Anglia.

"They say it is now too late [for East Anglia] to be put in the Holistic Network Design. I disagree. I think it should be put in the Holistic Network Design."

'Affordable' power

The Holistic Network Design "supports the large-scale delivery of electricity generated from offshore wind" in the UK, said National Grid ESO, which is separate from the National Grid.

It said it would facilitate the "connection of 23gw wind, helping to deliver the government's ambition for 50gw connected offshore wind by 2030".

On its website, the network was described as a "first step towards more centralised, strategic network planning that is critical for delivering affordable, clean and secure power".

The co-leader of the Green Party Adrian Ramsay said: "The government has left East Anglia out, it's very clear."

Mr Ramsay, who is the Green candidate for the new Waveney Valley constituency, said: "We need to have far more renewable energy, with all the benefits that brings, but I am deeply concerned at the proposals as they stand.

"The government should really be looking at a much more joined up approach to energy infrastructure that minimises the impact on our countryside and our communities."

Jess Asato, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Lowestoft, said: "Clearly, it is important to get the local community's support in terms of the infrastructure required, but we can't hide our heads in the sand.

"The fact is, if we are going to decarbonise [eliminate carbon dioxide emissions] our electricity by 2030, which is Labour's plan, we are going to have that grid infrastructure.

"I think it is important that we are honest with the public about the decisions that need to be made."

Marie Goldman, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: "We are seeing the result of a failure of this government to prioritise investing in renewable energy and they are now scrabbling round with a scheme that hasn't been thought through."

She said to quickly achieve our climate targets the government and bring bills down, the government should "help people insulate their homes"

Ms Goldman added: "The energy they are using is going straight out of their windows and doors. That is something that can be done right now. Big infrastructure projects take a long time."

A National Grid spokeswoman, in response to concerns raised about the pylons and substations, said: "We are carefully considering the feedback we are receiving from communities and stakeholders across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex as we develop our proposals in East Anglia.

"The onshore and offshore projects we are developing as part of The Great Grid Upgrade - the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in a generation, are essential to deliver on the UK's net zero target.

"Without it, cleaner, greener energy generated offshore would not be able to be transported to homes and businesses across the country.

"Connecting more clean British electricity sources, such as offshore wind, will reduce our reliance on global fossil fuels, and will help reduce electricity bills for everyone in the long term."

National Grid said National Grid ESO was responsible for the energy network plans highlighted by Mr Mayhew.

National Grid ESO has been approached for a comment.

A graphic showing areas affected by various energy projects in Suffolk

Politics East will have a special debate on developing the " energy coastline" on Sunday, 25 June at 10:00 BST on BBC One and available after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer.

