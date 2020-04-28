East Africa Metals Announces Delay in Filing of Financial Reports

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM - "East Africa" or the "Company") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID 19 pandemic, it will not be filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings") by the scheduled due date of April 29, 2020, as required by National Instrument 51-102.

East Africa Metals Inc. (CNW Group/East Africa Metals Inc.)

BC Instrument 51-515 provides issuers with an extension period of 45 days for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, to allow issuers extra time to make the filings as a result of COVID-19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Company will also not be filing its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Q1 Filings") by the scheduled due date of May 30, 2020, as required by National Instrument 51-102.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings by no later than June 15, 2020, and the Q1 Filings by no later than July 14, 2020. Management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading blackout policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its Annual Filings and Q1 Filings have been filed.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Story continues

SOURCE East Africa Metals Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/28/c0839.html