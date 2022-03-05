Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 'Bama

  • LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and guard Brandon Murray (0) react after defeating Alabama in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. LSU won 80-77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    1/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and guard Brandon Murray (0) react after defeating Alabama in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. LSU won 80-77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (24) reacts after being called for an offensive foul in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    2/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (24) reacts after being called for an offensive foul in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alabama forward Noah Gurley goes to the basket against LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    3/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    Alabama forward Noah Gurley goes to the basket against LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • LSU fans in the student section throw talcum powder into the air before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    4/8

    APTOPIX Alabama LSU Basketball

    LSU fans in the student section throw talcum powder into the air before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alabama guard JD Davison (3) moves the ball down court in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    5/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    Alabama guard JD Davison (3) moves the ball down court in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • LSU head coach Will Wade walks along the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    6/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    LSU head coach Will Wade walks along the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    7/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • LSU forward Tari Eason (13) battles under the basket with Alabama forward James Rojas in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    8/8

    Alabama LSU Basketball

    LSU forward Tari Eason (13) battles under the basket with Alabama forward James Rojas in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and guard Brandon Murray (0) react after defeating Alabama in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. LSU won 80-77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (24) reacts after being called for an offensive foul in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama forward Noah Gurley goes to the basket against LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU fans in the student section throw talcum powder into the air before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama guard JD Davison (3) moves the ball down court in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU head coach Will Wade walks along the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) battles under the basket with Alabama forward James Rojas in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRYAN LAZARE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jahvon Quinerly
    American basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama 80-77 on Saturday.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which came in having lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.

Eason made two free throws with 1:11 left. Then he blocked a field goal attempt by Ellis. Murray retrieved the loose ball and fed Eason, who slammed it home — and felt a sense of relief after his foul allowed Alabama to tie the score in the final seconds of regulation.

“I messed up,” Eason said. “I told the guys it was my mistake. I didn’t want to leave a bitter taste in my mouth. I did whatever I could to get it back for us in overtime.”

The Crimson Tide’s next possession ended with a shot-clock violation. Eric Gaines sank two free throws for the Tigers with 7 seconds left, and Quinerly missed a 3 at the buzzer for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide finished tied with LSU for fifth place in the SEC one year after winning the conference title.

“This was a tough loss,” coach Nate Oats said. “We played a lot harder than we had recently. LSU had 16 steals. Every little detail matters, especially in road games. Our turnovers are a major issue now.”

LSU took its first lead of the second half at 66-64 on a basket by Days with 3:21 remaining. After falling behind by four points, Alabama came back to tie the score at 70 when JD Davison made a free throw with 1:17 to play.

Days’ layup with 51 seconds remaining gave the Tigers a 72-70 lead. The Crimson Tide forced overtime when Eason fouled Ellis, who made both free throws with 12 seconds left.

Ellis carried Alabama for a three-minute stretch earlier in the half. He scored ten straight points, including two 3-pointers, as the Crimson Tide grabbed a 54-51 lead. But, Alabama never led by more than five points in the second half of a game that was tight all the way. Neither team had a double-digit lead at any point.

“Obviously, this was a great win,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “I can’t recall all of Darius’ games, but this was one of his best. I thought Tari bounced back after his mistake. You can either make an excuse or make it happen. He did a phenomenal job helping us win down the stretch.”

NO LONG-RANGE SHOOTING

Alabama’s outside shooting was not there for the final 20 minutes of the game. Four 3-pointers — three by Ellis and one by Davison — helped the Crimson Tide go ahead 50-47 in the first six minutes of the second half. But Alabama made only one 3 for the rest of the game — by Quinerly in overtime. Quinerly was 4 of 11 on 3-pointers and Javon Shackelford was 0 for 8.

DAYS TO REMEMBER

Days kept LSU in the game all afternoon after being honored alongside Xavier Pinson in pregame Senior Day ceremonies. Both players have another year of eligibility granted because of COVID-19. Days' 24 points were his most since the third game of the season. He was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds and three steals.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Quite appropriately, the Crimson Tide’s up-and-down season ended with a 9-9 conference record. Alabama lost its last two conference games to Texas A&M and LSU.

LSU: The Tigers evened their SEC mark by finally winning a close game. LSU had dropped its last three conference games by a total of eight points.

UP NEXT

Both teams will play their SEC Tournament openers in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.