You Can Easily Transform Eggo Waffles Into A Churro-Style Dish

frozen eggo waffles - Niko Natsuki/Shutterstock

Chocolate cake is great and all, but let's face it -- a good lava cake is a dime a dozen. However, when you stumble upon a menu that offers churros, it feels like a rare and exciting treat. If you struggle to find them out and about, you may want to take matters into your own hands. For most people, making a batch of churros from scratch may sound like a tall order. Fortunately, there's an easy hack for making soft and crispy churros at home with the help of Eggo waffles.

If you thought everyone was trying to get their paws on your Eggo before, wait until you give them the churro treatment. Traditional churros are crafted with a dough called paté a choux or choux pastry. The same dough used to make éclairs, choux pastries are meant to be fried rather than baked. While Eggo waffles are made with a more traditional Belgian waffle-style batter, the ready-made waffles take on a particularly churro-like texture after being fried or baked. From there, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar is all you need to create a convincing copycat.

Read more: 11 Unusual Dessert Combinations You Need To Try At Least Once

Eggo Waffle Churros Are Sugar, Spice, And Everything Nice

chocolate dipping sauce - New Africa/Shutterstock

Turning your Eggo waffle into a sweet and crispy churro is surprisingly uncomplicated. The first step, of course, is crisping the waffles. While this can be done in the toaster or toaster oven, you could lean into the churro tradition and fry them on the stove in oil. Once the Eggos are good and golden brown, it's up to you to decide whether to leave them in their circular form or slice them into strips for a more churro-forward feel. While the Eggos are still hot, slather them in butter; this will help the cinnamon sugar stick to all the right places.

After your waffle-churro hybrid creations have gotten a hefty dose of cinnamon sugar coating, it's time to consider dipping sauces. While a rich chocolate sauce is the traditional pairing for churros, they can also be served with something a little fruitier, like a sweet and tart raspberry sauce. Peanut butter lovers can turn their favorite spread into a dipping sauce by adding honey and milk. No matter how you eat them, this hack makes the joy of enjoying homemade churros much easier.

Read the original article on Mashed.