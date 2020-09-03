Here’s how to easily log in to multiple Gmail accounts at once

Have you found yourself rapidly accumulating Gmail accounts? Between work, school, and any personal or spam accounts you may have created, it’s completely reasonable to have three (or more) Google accounts that need to be checked regularly.

It can be annoying (not to mention time-consuming) to log in and out of each of your accounts every time you want to use them. Luckily, Google makes it easy to log in to multiple Gmail accounts at once and quickly switch between them on your phone and computer. Here’s how to make use of Google’s multiple sign-ins feature.

On your computer

Step 1: Navigate to Google and sign in

First, navigate to the Google homepage. If you’re already signed in to your first account, you can skip down to the next section. If not, in the upper right corner of the screen, press the blue Sign In button. You can either choose an account you’ve previously logged in with and re-enter the password, or enter all the relevant information for another account. Once you’re signed in to that first account, you’ll be brought back to the homepage.

Step 2: Adding additional accounts

Once you’re logged in, you should see your profile picture (or your initials if you haven’t added a photo yet) in the upper-right corner. Click it. A drop-down menu will appear directly below it. Next, click Add another account. Sign in to the next account and repeat this process for however many Google accounts you have (up to 10). To switch between your signed-in accounts, press your photo again. Each additional account will show up as an option in this menu now. Right-click whichever one you wish to use and select Open Link in New Tab (or the equivalent option in your chosen browser) in the menu that pops up. A new tab or window will open with that account signed into.

You may notice that one of your accounts (like the first one you signed in with) will have a (default) tag next to it now. Whichever account is set to default will be the account that is automatically logged into when you first access a Google app. There is currently no easy way to change your default account once you’ve signed in to them all, except by logging out of all of your accounts and signing in with the one you want first.

On your iPhone or Android phone

Step 1: Download the Gmail app and sign in

While you can add another Gmail account through the mobile website version of Gmail, you can also add Gmail accounts on the mobile app. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the Gmail app, go ahead and sign into to your first account.

Step 2: Adding more accounts

For iOS devices

As Google explains, once you open the Gmail app on your iOS device, just tap on your profile picture icon in the top right corner. Then select Use another account. Next, since the Gmail app allows you to add other email accounts from other email providers, you’ll be asked to choose the type of account (email client) you want to add. Select the appropriate type (most likely Google). Then follow the on-screen prompts to sign into your second account. Once you’re signed in, you should just be able to toggle between email accounts by tapping your profile picture and then choosing the account from the menu that pops up.

For Android devices

