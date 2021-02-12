This is the easiest way to order last-minute flowers for Valentine's Day

It's not too late to get a gorgeous bouquet delivered!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is this Sunday. Just two days away. This is your sign to do something about it. If you're looking for last-minute gifts, you still have some time. But if you were hoping to get a nice bouquet of flowers from a flower delivery site like Bouqs or 1-800-Flowers—I hate to break it to you—but it's too late, unless you want to pay an insane rush fee.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

While you still have the option to grab some flowers from the grocery store or local florist to give your valentine, if your sweetie lives states away or you don't have time to run to the store, this isn't feasible. Instead of planning some convoluted scheme of having your best friend drive to the grocery to get and hand-deliver them, there's an easier option: using a grocery story delivery service like Instacart. That's the secret to winning Valentine's Day this year.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

How does Instacart work?

Is buying groceries online worth the money?

Instacart is an online grocery delivery service that links you with personal shoppers that do the grocery shopping for you and will deliver your loot straight to your door. There are a ton of local grocery store options, depending on where you live, including Wegman’s, Stop & Shop, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco, and even non-grocery stores like CVS and Petco—and most of these places sell flowers.

The service is more expensive than heading to the store yourself. There's a minimum order of $10 and you'll have to pay a delivery fee that starts at $3.99, plus a tip for your shopper and driver. If you plan on using the service a lot, you can also get an Instacart Express membership for free delivery on all orders over $35 for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Story continues

We've tried the Instacart delivery service previously and found the site is easy to peruse, though it can be hard to request specific sizes on produce. You can almost always find what you're looking for and you can select substitutions, in case what you wanted was out of stock. Because you're not hand-selecting the flowers, they might not look exactly how you want—but they're still better than nothing.

How to get last-minute flowers delivered with Instacart

Choose bouquets from a ton of stores like Eataly, Publix, and more.

To send flowers to someone else using Instacart, you simply log in and enter your recipient's address instead of your own to see a list of stores in their area. From there, you can peruse the offerings at each and choose for the flowers to be delivered that same day or at a later date.

Be aware that these stores likely won't put a hold on your flowers. I recommend setting the delivery date and time sooner than later to make sure the bouquet of your choosing is still in stock. It's also a good idea to check several stores to see which ones have the most robust options and best delivery times available, so your shopper doesn't leave empty-handed.

Plus, because this order size will likely be smaller, you might want to opt for a free trial of Instacart Express to avoid those pesky delivery fees.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to order last-minute flowers for Valentine's Day on Instacart