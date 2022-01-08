The Easiest Side Hustles To Get Started With in 2022

It’s time to start making plans for 2022. Maybe one of your resolutions in the new year is to make a little extra money. These days, there are tons of ways you can earn cash in addition to your full-time job so you can have more in savings, pay off debt or just splurge on something cool. Here are the side hustles that take the least amount of effort to get started so you can start collecting some easy money.

Sell Your Stuff

The beginning of the year is a great time to purge. Go through your closet and see if there are any pieces of clothing or shoes you can sell on websites like Poshmark or thredUP. On Poshmark, you can list your items and set the price, while thredUP is a consignment model, so they select the pieces they want to sell. If you don’t have clothes to sell, take stock of your electronics, appliances, or other things that are in good condition, but you just don’t need anymore. You can put these items for sale on Craigslist or eBay and make some money without ever leaving the house.

Rent Out Your Spare Room

If you have a spare room and don’t mind having people stay over, you might consider renting it out on Airbnb. If you rent, check your lease to make sure this is allowed with your landlord. If you own, you’re free and clear, but remember to take into account the cost of having another person in the house when you’re setting your price. If you are able to rent out the room pretty frequently, your utility bills will go up, so reflect that in the price of the room. You can always check how much similar listings in your area charge to make sure you’re setting a fair price. Some other tips include taking great photos and accurately describing the home to ensure you guests see your place and keep returning.

Offer a Service

Taskrabbit provides “taskers” to customers who do everything from repairs to putting together IKEA furniture. Other common tasks include moving, cleaning, deliveries, gardening, and general assisting. On the Taskrabbit app, you can make a profile, set a price and list your availability. Customers reach out to you through the app to describe their task and set up the appointment.

If you have a specialized skill, there are a few sites that you might want to look into. To offer copywriting, graphic design, web design or something similar, you can set up a freelance profile on Fiverr, Freelancer or Upwork which is geared toward businesses looking for people to work on specific projects. Those seeking your area of expertise can contact you and book you based on your set price. Similarly, Thumbtack is another site that enables you to set up a profile for a wider range of services like DJing, event makeup, personal training and more.

Participate in a Focus Group

In a focus group, people pay you just to hear your opinion, and pay ranges are typically between $50-250 per group, though sometimes, you can get paid higher depending on the type of group or trial. You can look for these opportunities using sites like FocusGroups.org or FocusGroup.com to find local or remote focus groups looking for participants. Subjects include everything from how you interact in groups, to what ads you respond to, to clinical trials on new drugs and therapies.

House Sit

How easy is it to just sit at someone else’s home and make sure nothing happens? Pretty easy, and you can get paid to watch TV while you do it. You can find gigs on sites like Housesitter.com or Care.com. People looking for someone to watch their house in your area have posted ads so you can look through the details and apply to them if you like the opportunity. In addition to looking after the house, and watering the plants, some of the ads require you take care of pets as well, or run some errands while the owner of the house is gone. Many ads say the pay is negotiable, but most of the posted rates are between $25-75 a day.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Easiest Side Hustles To Get Started With in 2022

