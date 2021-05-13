EAS Carpenters Host Customer Service Training in Preparation for Philadelphia Flower Show 2021

Director for the Carpenter Contractor Trust, Odie Parkins, speaking to members for the Customer Service Training

Director for the Carpenter Contractor Trust, Odie Parkins, speaking to members for the Customer Service Training

Philadelphia, PA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 13th, the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC) hosted their Customer Service Training and COVID-19 Preparedness Training Class for members assisting with the set-up of the upcoming 2021 Flower Show.

“This program is a proud accomplishment that provides carpenters, contractors and industry leaders with the confidence they need to return to business safely,” said EASRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer, William Sproule.

The Philadelphia Flower Show has always been a major event for the City of Philadelphia and a step in the right direction towards reopening the economy safely. The Carpenters are providing this training to ensure one of the premier convention industry events of 2021 is built by the best trained and most skilled workforce in the country.

In attendance to see the training was Mayor Jim Kenney, Deputy Mayor of Labor Richard Lazer, Chief of Shows and Events for the Horticultural Society Sam Lemheney, City Councilmember Mark Squilla, CEO of Trade Show Solution Center Laura Palker and Vice Chair Board of Commissioners of Chester County, Josh Maxwell.

“Establishing a well-trained workforce is our number one priority and one we don’t take lightly,” Director of the Carpenter Contractor Trust, Odie Parkins, stated during the training session, “Our ability to provide the best customer experience is our ability to provide for our families. The Philly Carpenters are ready to provide world class service and best serve our city.”

The Philadelphia Flower Show will take place June 5th-13th. Construction for the event begins soon.

Attachment

CONTACT: Christopher Cohn Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters 7328039881 ccohn@eascarpenters.org



