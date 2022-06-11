Earwig review – more serious weirdness from Lucile Hadžihalilović

Wendy Ide
·1 min read

The films of the French director Lucile Hadžihalilović (Innocence, Evolution) are seriously weird, and utterly serious about their weirdness. There are no Gilliam-style winks at the audience, more a sober, studious perversity which at times feels like a murky Mitteleuropean take on David Lynch.

Like her previous films, Earwig (adapted from the novel by Brian Catling) depicts a world that is insular and governed by baroque and sinister rituals involving children. In this case the child is Mia (Romane Hemelaers), a young girl who has to submit to the daily ordeal of having a set of dentures fitted which are made entirely of ice, while her melancholy guardian takes occasional calls from a stranger. Elsewhere, a waitress (Romola Garai) wounded in an attack by the girl’s guardian sinks into a disorientating laudanum haze.

Like Hadžihalilović’s earlier work, too, it is exquisitely crafted yet edged with cruelty. It is lit in a way that seems to emphasise the darkness (the colour palette favours a particularly unsavoury yellow). But Earwig, the director’s first English-language film, lacks the macabre logic of Evolution, or the precision of Innocence; the audience is left fumbling for meaning in the gloom.

