Earth's Surface Was Warmest in September 2020 on Record Globally: EU Report

Paris, October 7: The European Union's Earth Observation Programme report mentioned that the Earth's surface was warmer last month than during any September on record. According to an AFP report, the earth's surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of the hottest ever calendar year in 2016.

This year has now seen three months of record warmth -- January, May and September -- with June and April virtually tied for first, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that this year. California Wildfires: August Complex Fire Is Now Largest in the State’s History, Know Details of Six Raging Wildfires That Burned in 2020.

Earth's Surface Was Warmest in September 2020 on Record Globally

#BREAKING The Earth's surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme says pic.twitter.com/IshfWdc8fu — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 7, 2020





So far, Earth has warmed on average by one degree, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heatwaves, droughts and tropical storms made more destructive by rising seas. The climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels has picked up pace in recent decades.