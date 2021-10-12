EarthRenew Announces Shares Issued for Additional Consideration (Earn-Out) on Replenish Nutrients Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its press release of May 4, 2021 with respect to the acquisition (the “Replenish Acquisition”) of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) dated effective May 1, 2021, the first earn-out period ending June 30, 2021 with respect to the Replenish Acquisition resulted in earn-out payments owing by the Company in the aggregate amount of $999,070.00, of which $599,441.93 was settled by the issuance of 2,840,957 common shares of the Company, each with a deemed issuance price of $0.211 (being the 30-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the CSE for the period immediately prior to the date of issuance of such common shares).

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste products into high-value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products to establish EarthRenew as a key player in the regenerative agriculture space. We strive to be a driving part of this movement by offering growers natural fertilizer alternatives that feed the soil to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself while growing healthy plants. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: keith.driver@earthrenew.ca

